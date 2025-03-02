Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $461.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.