Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,505 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.66. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

