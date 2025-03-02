Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $41.45 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $264.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

