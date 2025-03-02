ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.81. ProFrac shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 99,908 shares traded.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Specifically, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 338,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,580.62. This represents a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProFrac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.