ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $868.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

