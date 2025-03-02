Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 49.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

