Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 734 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

