Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $153,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

BRKL stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

