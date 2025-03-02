Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,070 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Geron were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Geron by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

