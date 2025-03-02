Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $11,535,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,882,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,186,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after buying an additional 481,950 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,953,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

ACAD opened at $19.60 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.