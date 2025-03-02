Rhumbline Advisers Sells 970 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flywire were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,562 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

