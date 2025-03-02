Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Outperform”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $146.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

NYSE WELL opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $153.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

