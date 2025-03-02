Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ovintiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

