Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

