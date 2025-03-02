Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,352 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 393.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

