Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 88.5% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $196.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -784.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $191.49. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $243.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

