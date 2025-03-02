Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,442.61.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,484.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,336.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3,217.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,500.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.