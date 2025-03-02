Sigma Planning Corp Has $140,000 Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SFL were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SFL by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 260,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 52,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.93%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

