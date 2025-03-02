Sigma Planning Corp Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

