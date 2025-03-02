Sigma Planning Corp Has $210,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day moving average is $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

