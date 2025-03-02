Sigma Planning Corp Has $211,000 Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.