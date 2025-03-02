Sigma Planning Corp Has $213,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

