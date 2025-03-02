Sigma Planning Corp Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $944.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

