Sigma Planning Corp Has $217,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of RSPU stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

