Sigma Planning Corp Invests $206,000 in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.16% of AB High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AB High Yield ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 89,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in AB High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYFI stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $38.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

