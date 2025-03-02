Sigma Planning Corp Invests $208,000 in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

