Sigma Planning Corp Invests $221,000 in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,388,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 127,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 55,643 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XPH opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

