Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $75,000 Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Beyond by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 309,810 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Beyond by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,335 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 2.9% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 226,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYON shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Beyond, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $339.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

