Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 10,600 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.66. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

