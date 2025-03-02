Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,186 shares of company stock worth $246,375. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

