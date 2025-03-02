Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,355 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $10.83 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

