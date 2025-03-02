Sigma Planning Corp Sells 298 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

