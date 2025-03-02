Sigma Planning Corp Sells 87,952 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1047 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

