Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Separately, Northwestern University acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %
Actuate Therapeutics stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.
Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.
