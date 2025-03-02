Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,057.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,798,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 330,731 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $12.02.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

