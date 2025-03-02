Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS USEP opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

