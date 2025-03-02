TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

