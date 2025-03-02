Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 29,127.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 72.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.83.

TFX stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $130.60 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

