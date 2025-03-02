Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $130.60 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.