Teleflex’s (TFX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Teleflex Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.85. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $130.60 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 29,127.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 72.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

