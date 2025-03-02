Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

