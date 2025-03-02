The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 414,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 60,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

HAIN stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.