The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.