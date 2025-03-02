THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THO. Bank of America started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after buying an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,130,000 after buying an additional 283,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,767,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

