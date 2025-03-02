Truist Financial Corp Sells 230 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.73 and a 52 week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

