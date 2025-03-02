VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 76.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 76.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,992,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,549% from the average session volume of 242,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 23.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$18.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VentriPoint Diagnostics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.