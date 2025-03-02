Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xencor were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Xencor by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $38,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XNCR

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.