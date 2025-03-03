34,100 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,875 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

