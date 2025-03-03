ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 118,421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 753,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 376,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,935.30. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,451 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

