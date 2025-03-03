AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1,409.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of ACM opened at $100.18 on Monday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

